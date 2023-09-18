Nick Saban refutes Lane Kiffin, says Kevin Steele is still defensive coordinator vs. Ole Miss

Nick Saban has shot down Lane Kiffin's suggestion that Alabama football switched defensive coordinators from Kevin Steele to secondary coach Travaris Robinson against South Florida.

The rumors started after the Ole Miss coach on Sunday said he noticed a difference in the Crimson Tide’s defensive scheme against USF, as compared to the Crimson Tide's Week 2 loss to Texas.

“Kevin Steele is the defensive coordinator,” Saban told reporters in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Monday. “He has all the responsibilities. The only thing that we tried to improve on from an administrative standpoint was gameday and administration of getting the signals in quicker.

“So that’s the only thing that we worked on together as a staff — the whole staff had a contribution to it. And I think it was a lot better in this game than it was in the Texas game.”

On a Sunday zoom call with reporters, Kiffin originally said: "I don’t know what happened after the Texas game, but, you know, our guys watching the TV copy schematically in this last game, it certainly seems like T-Rob’s now calling the defense.

“We played him before at South Carolina, so we’re preparing accordingly, you know, for him calling the defense. He’s done a good job too. And they’ve got really good players."

Kiffin spoke about the situation again on Monday:

"I wasn't really trying to start this big thing," Kiffin told reporters. "We saw things on TV copy just where it was different, first off with the playbook, the calls and stuff. We looked into that further. It ain't no secret: People in these buildings know each other. We got some information that way too.

“It is what it is, kind of like the quarterbacks. You prepare for a different quarterback and prepare for a different play-caller. I'm not sure whatever transpired after Texas, but we're going to have our hands full no matter what."

Steele was the defensive coordinator at Miami in 2022, and was hired by Saban to replace Pete Golding, who’s now the defensive coordinator for Kiffin at Ole Miss. Steele was also Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2007, Saban’s first season as head coach at Alabama.

Robinson was hired to lead Alabama’s cornerbacks in 2022, but now oversees the entire secondary after Charles Kelly was named defensive coordinator at Colorado.

No. 16 Ole Miss takes on No. 12 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

