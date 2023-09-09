Nick Saban record vs. assistants: Texas' Steve Sarkisian latest to challenge Alabama coach

Virtually all Nick Saban has known throughout his college coaching career is success. The Alabama legend is 195-27 just during his Crimson Tide tenure, including only eight losses in Tuscaloosa. He has been a scourge on the ever-vaunted SEC.

With that success comes teams looking to poach it: A whopping 26 Saban assistants have gotten gigs in either college football or the NFL, including program mainstays such as Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio (with Mel Tucker following in his footsteps).

No program has built a dynasty like Saban's (although Smart is certainly laying the groundwork in Athens). Another protégé trying to replicate that success is Texas' Steve Sarkisian, who has sparked some well-earned optimism for Texas in 2023. The former one-game analyst and two-year offensive coordinator is fully aware of the challenge ahead of him, including a daunting 2-26 record assistants have against the Crimson Tide legend.

Asked about overcoming that historical hurdle ahead of the Week 2 matchup, Sarkisian simply joked, "What's the record for all the guys who aren't former assistants against Nick Saban?"

Despite a few underwhelming seasons (5-7 in 2021 and 8-5 in 2022), a nail-biting 20-19 loss to Alabama last season led to declarations of Texas' arrival back onto the scene. The team disappointed after that, thanks in part to an injury Quinn Ewers suffered Week 2 against the Crimson Tide. But the successful recruitment of Arch Manning has only heightened the optimism around Sarkisian in Austin.

If Texas is truly going to make its way back onto the scene, however, it has to run with the best. That begins with beating Saban's Tide. The Longhorns are preparing to join the SEC next season, which means this matchup is going to be a lot more commonplace. But history is not on Texas' side in this game, with Saban dominating his coaching tree in the past.

Sarkisian was an analyst for Saban in 2016 and offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020. He is 0-1 against Saban in their that lone matchup last season. With that, here's what you need to know about the Alabama coach's record vs. former assistants, including the lone two who managed to beat him:

What is Nick Saban's record against former assistants?

Saban is 28-2 against his former assistants, good for a 93.34 all-time win percentage. That said, he has coached against 10 of his former assistants, only two of whom have gotten an upper hand on him: an impressive feat in and of itself.

Nick Saban coaching tree

Saban's coaching tree is wide and branching. He has 26 former assistants seeded throughout the college and professional football landscape.

Some of the most notable include Smart at Georgia, Fisher (from Saban's LSU days) at Texas A&M, and Lane Kiffin, now at Ole Miss.

The record, of course, speaks for itself. The other notable aspect is that Saban's assistants tend to get hired away in bunches. His LSU run is especially impressive, but the 2007-2011 run was notable as well.

Assistants Nick Saban has lost to

Saban doesn't lose to his former assistants often, but two coaches have managed to get the better of him.

Only Jimbo Fisher — whose unranked Aggies defeated the No. 1 Crimson Tide 41-38 in 2021 — and Kirby Smart, who led the Bulldogs to a win over Alabama for a national championship in 2022, have unseated Saban.

Fisher defeated Saban in a shocking upset of the No. 1 Crimson Tide. It snapped Alabama's streak of 100 straight wins over unranked opponents.

Smart's win with Georgia had much higher stakes. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game to clinch Georgia's third national title, and first since 1980; it also was a rematch from the 2022 SEC championship game, which saw the Tide beat the Bulldogs 41-24.

Sarkisian is hoping to move the needle to 28-3 Saturday, while also becoming the third former assistant to beat Saban. He has his work cut out for him. But Texas couldn't have come much closer last year.

