Nick Saban record vs. assistants: How Alabama legend has fared against coaching tree

Nick Saban is empirically one of the most successful coaches in college football history. While he may not finish at the top of the list in wins, his seven national championships are the most all time, with six of them coming with the Crimson Tide.

With that success comes imitation, or at least the attempt to imitate. To be a coordinator under Saban is a tremendous opportunity, as it often means schools looking for a head coach will take a good, hard look at whoever happens to hold that job at the time.

Saban has several of his former assistants in the SEC, including the likes of Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, and Lane Kiffin. In college football at large, Steve Sarkisian is coaching Texas in Austin. While no assistant has completely replicated Saban's success, Smart has laid an exceptional foundation in Athens.

Three assistants have gotten the better of Saban: Fisher in the shocking 2021 upset, Smart in the CFP Championship in 2022, and Sarkisian in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

All-in-all, Saban is 28-3 against his former assistants, a win percentage of 90.3 percent. His stranglehold has slipped in recent years, but that record is still sparkling in the world of college football.

What is Nick Saban's record against former assistants?

The field has only gotten better overtime, but Saban's 90.3 win percentage against his coaching tree speaks for itself.

Saban has coached against 10 different assistants in his career, with three of them beating at some time or another. Sarkisian has fared the best with a .500 record against Saban, while all other coaches having losing records.

Nick Saban coaching tree

Saban's coaching tree is wide and branching. He has 26 former assistants seeded throughout the college and professional football landscape.

Some of the most notable include Smart at Georgia, Fisher (from Saban's LSU days) at Texas A&M, and Lane Kiffin, now at Ole Miss. Sarkisian is on the fast track to joining that list.

Assistants Nick Saban has lost to

Saban doesn't lose to his former assistants often, but three coaches have managed to get the better of him.

Only Jimbo Fisher — whose unranked Aggies defeated the No. 1 Crimson Tide 41-38 in 2021 — Kirby Smart, who led the Bulldogs to a win over Alabama for a national championship in 2022, and now Sarkisian have unseated Saban.

Fisher defeated Saban in a shocking upset of the No. 1 Crimson Tide. It snapped Alabama's streak of 100 straight wins over unranked opponents.

Smart's win with Georgia had much higher stakes. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game to clinch Georgia's third national title, and first since 1980; it also was a rematch from the 2022 SEC championship game, which saw the Tide beat the Bulldogs 41-24.

Sarkisian also get the better of Saban in 2023, with Texas winning a 34-24 game that wasn't quite as close as the score indicated. In spite of Saban's overall strong record against his assistants, his tree is getting stronger. It's showing in some of the recent matchups against some of his mentees.

