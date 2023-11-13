Nick Saban reacts to Jimbo Fisher, Zach Arnett firings at Texas A&M, Mississippi State

The 2023 football season still has two more games remaining in the regular season, but two SEC programs have already made changes in program leadership.

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, then Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett on Monday.

Saban coached against both this season. Alabama beat Texas A&M 26-20 in College Station, Texas, and Mississippi State 40-17 in Starkville, Mississippi. He was asked for his reaction to the two programs letting their coaches go.

"I don't ever like to see anybody let go in this business," Saban said. "Whatever you want to call it. I know how hard everybody works. I know how difficult it is to sort of build a program, to get players to compete at a high level on a consistent basis. Just have a lot of respect for people who really work hard to try to change the lives of the guys that they are coaching. Make them better people, help them do the right things in terms of getting an education as well as trying to develop them on the football field. We are in a business that you get evaluated based on outcomes and your performance. I hate to see anybody have to go through this. I've been fired before. It's no fun. It's no fun for your family. I'm sure both those guys have great reputations in terms of what they've been able to accomplish over the course of their career. I'm sure they will have many more opportunities to be successful in the future."

Fisher joined the Aggies in 2018 and beat Saban in 2021 at Kyle Field. Arnett, the former Mississippi State defensive coordinator, was given the job after the passing of Mike Leach in December of 2022.

There were well-documented fireworks between Saban and Fisher during the 2022 offseason. Saban said Texas A&M "bought every player on their team," a comment for which he later apologized and said he should have never singled anyone out. Then Fisher the next morning went scorched earth, calling Saban a narcissist who should have been slapped as a child.

That feud quickly simmered publicly and the two established they'd moved past it. At SEC meetings in Florida, Fisher said it was over with and "We're done talking about it." Fisher was a former assistant coach under Saban at LSU.

