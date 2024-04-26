Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's Terrion Arnold being drafted by Detroit Lions: 'A special guy'

Detroit, host of the 2024 NFL Draft, traded up in Thursday's Round 1 — from No. 29 overall to No. 24 — to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, who fell a flew slots from his projections.

Arnold, an AP first-team All-American last season, also had plenty of Crimson Tide support in the building in offensive tackle JC Latham (No. 7 overall), edge rusher Dallas Turner (No. 17) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Of course, there was also former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, covering the draft for ESPN.

Saban, making his debut as a member of ESPN's "College GameDay," also shared his thoughts on the selection and his former player.

"This guy's a special guy," Saban said. "He's got a great personality. Everybody loves him. He started the whole LANK thing, and he followed that and really committed himself to being the best player he could be, being a leader. This guy's (Saban's wife Terry's) favorite. ... He comes to our house and plays rummikub. He sits right beside me in the defensive meeting every day."

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge also asked Milroe about Arnold, whom she referred to as the QB's best friend.

"We came into college as teammates, but now we're brothers," the Alabama quarterback said. "And along this journey that he has been on, all I've tried to be is a best friend to him to give him power and a brother around him. And so to have this opportunity for him is outstanding."

Arnold finished his redshirt sophomore season with 63 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections and five interceptions.

