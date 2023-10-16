Nick Saban provides update on two injuries suffered in Week 7

In Week 7, Alabama defeated Arkansas 24-21 to improve to 6-1 on the season. Despite Alabama’s record in conference play remaining unscaved, that was not the case for several players.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media following the win on Saturday afternoon. Saban had the following to say about the injury statuses of starting linebacker Trezmen Marshall and starting tight end CJ Dippre:

“I don’t think they’re badly hurt. One guy has a pulled muscle. The other guy’s got bruised ribs. I can’t tell you the extent of those injuries”

Clearly, Saban did not clarify as to which player suffered which injury. However, he did sound hopeful that both would be able to return sooner rather than later.

Marshall has been a key piece to Alabama’s defense this season. Through the first seven games of the season, he has tallied 40 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As for Dippre, he has contributed more as a run-blocker than a pass-catcher. Nonetheless, he has reeled in five receptions for 104 yards on the season.

It will be interesting to hear more information on each of their statuses heading into Alabama’s Week 8 matchup versus Tennessee.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire