Nick Saban provides Jaheim Oatis, Tyler Booker injury update ahead of Ole Miss game

Nick Saban said Tyler Booker and Jaheim Oatis have been practicing this week but they remain day-to-day.

"They haven't had issues," Saban said. "That doesn't mean they're still not day-to-day in terms of coming back and getting over injuries, but they are practicing."

Oatis missed the South Florida game with an ankle injury. He was spotted in a medical boot before the game. Meanwhile, Booker missed the game with back spasms. Both are starters.

Without Oatis and Booker, Tim Smith started on the defensive line and Terrence Ferguson got the start at left guard.

"Book's kind of a leader of the offensive line," Saban said after the USF game. "He certainly helps (left tackle Kadyn Proctor) play better because he plays beside him. And I think (Proctor) has a lot more confidence when he's in there. Hopefully we'll get him back next week as well."

No. 12 Alabama (2-1) faces No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football injury update: Latest on Jaheim Oatis, Tyler Booker