Nick Saban provides injury update on veteran Alabama football safety

DeVonta Smith might have finally had his opportunity to contribute more at safety for Alabama football, but an injury has interrupted that.

Smith, who has the same name as the receiver who won the Heisman Trophy for the Crimson Tide in 2020, is dealing with a foot injury, Nick Saban said Monday.

"We certainly think that he would be in the mix if he were healthy," Saban said.

Smith, a junior, was getting reps with the first-team defense during the practice open to the public in early August.

The Crimson Tide has solid depth in the secondary, though. Alabama added Jaylen Key and Trey Amos from the transfer portal after spring practices to go along with the likes of Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Caleb Downs, Malachi Moore, Earl Little, Kristian Story and others.

McKinstry and Arnold figure to start at the two corner spots. How the rest of the secondary shakes out remains to be seen, but Downs, Moore and likely Key figure to play prominent roles. Saban was asked about the progress of the safeties Monday.

"Caleb's done a really good job," Saban said. "I know he's a young player but he's done a really good job. He's smart. He's bright. He understands football very well. Jalen Key has done a really good job. He's got a lot of experience. Even though he hasn't played here, he's played other places in a very similar system. Those two guys have done a good job. Malachi can play safety or Star."

He also said Story is a dependable guy at the position.

