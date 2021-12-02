Nick Saban provides injury updates on several players ahead of SEC Championship Game

The much anticipated SEC Championship matchup between Alabama and Georgia is quickly approaching. Most believe the Tide needs a victory to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Earlier today, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media to preview the matchup with the Bulldogs. Coach Saban also provided a few updates on some of the Tide’s injured players.

Here are a few of the injury updates:

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson left the Iron Bowl late in the contest with a lower-body muscle injury and according to coach Saban remains day-to-day.

Darrian Dalcourt

Dalcourt has been battling an ankle injury since the LSU game and it forced him to exit the Iron Bowl early. Dalcourt remains day-to-day.

Jayln Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis missed the entire Iron Bowl with a hip injury. According to coach Saban, Armour-Davis has been limited in practice and is still day-to-day.

JoJo Earle

Earle was carted off the field against New Mexico State and has not seen any action since then. Coach Saban said that Earle is progressing but is doubtful for the SEC Championship.

Robbie Ouzts

Ouzts, a freshman tight end who will be out for the SEC Championship with a stress fracture in his foot.

