Nick Saban provides injury update on Tyler Booker and Jaheim Oatis after USF win

Alabama football played South Florida without two of its starters in the trenches.

Neither left guard Tyler Booker nor defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis played Saturday as the Crimson Tide went on to win 17-3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Saban said Oatis had an ankle injury and "should be OK." He was seen in a medical boot during pregame warmups. Booker had some back spasms, Saban said.

"Book's kind of a leader of the offensive line," Saban said. "He certainly helps (left tackle Kadyn Proctor) play better because he plays beside him. And I think (Proctor) has a lot more confidence when he's in there. Hopefully we'll get him back next week as well."

Proctor, a true freshman, struggled at times again in pass protection against South Florida. The Bulls tallied five sacks, the second consecutive week in which No. 10 Alabama (2-1) has given up that many sacks.

Another player, receiver Kendrick Law also did not play.

"He actually didn't even make the trip," Saban said. "Very sick. But I think he will be OK."

REQUIRED READING: We've seen three Alabama football QBs. Here's why the starter vs. Ole Miss should be clear

REPORT CARD: Report card: Grading Alabama football vs. South Florida. Did anyone get a passing mark?

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football injury update: Latest on Tyler Booker, Jaheim Oatis