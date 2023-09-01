Nick Saban provides injury update on two Alabama football players for Middle Tennessee

With Alabama football's matchup with Middle Tennessee two days away, Nick Saban shared an injury update on Justice Haynes and Jihaad Campbell on Thursday.

Speaking at his radio show, Saban said Haynes, a freshman running back, is doing alright.

"He missed probably three or four days and he missed I think one scrimmage,' Saban said. "He's been practicing. He's good. He's a fine young man and a really good player. One of the freshman who will make a significant contribution to the team and maybe that role will continue to increase as the season goes on, but he's doing really well."

As for Campbell, Saban said the second-year linebacker had to get his knee scoped about a week ago. Saban said Campbell will probably be doubtful for the game on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban said Campbell has shown promise.

"Will probably be able to play in the next game," Saban said.

Campbell has been competing with the likes of Trez Marshall and others at inside linebacker. Marshall will most likely start with Deontae Lawson inside for the first game. Lawson is set to be the signal caller for the defense, replacing Henry To'oTo'o.

Haynes is part of a talented running back group with Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jam Miller.

