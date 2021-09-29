Nick Saban provides injury update heading into Ole Miss game

Tuscaloosa is the sight of another top 15 SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon as No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss face off.

Lane Kiffin will be making his return to Bryant Denny Stadium for the first time since being named the Rebels’ head coach. His team is coming off a bye week, having the opportunity to get healthy.

Alabama did not have the same advantage. Even if Southern Miss was not the best opponent, there were still 60 minutes of football to be played.

Nick Saban was able to provide injury updates on three players Wednesday morning. One of the more surprising ones was Henry To’oTo’o coming out of the Florida game.

“He was a little sick when we played down at Florida,” Saban said about the linebacker. “He played anyway. But he has played extremely well for us.”

To’oTo’o finished with nine tackles against the Gators and three last week against Southern Miss. He and Christian Harris have been an intricate part of the defense thus far.

Alabama’s pass rush could finally be back at full strength as well, with LaBryan Ray returning to near 100%.

“He’s played in the last two games and played more in each one of those games,” Saban said. “We’re very pleased with the progress that he’s making and the way that he’s playing, and I think the more he plays, the more productive that he’ll be and I think the more confident that he’ll get that he’s physically healthy as well as making strides to getting back to be the kind of player that he’s always been for us.”

The defensive lineman suffered a groin injury just before the summer ended and missed the first two games of the season.

On the offensive side of the ball, it sounds like Brian Robinson Jr. is ready to be the feature back of the offense again. After missing the Southern Miss game, Saban said Robinson Jr. would practice this week and be listed as day-to-day.

On Wednesday he confirmed the running back will be good to go for Ole Miss.

“He [Robinson Jr.] looks good and he’s practiced well, so we’re encouraged that he’ll be able to play in the game on Saturday.”

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire to stay updated with the injury situation before Saturday.

