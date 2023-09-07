Nick Saban praises Steve Sarkisian ahead of Week 2 matchup

Steve Sarkisian received high praise from Nick Saban ahead of Texas and Alabama’s matchup in Week 2.

Saban is considered one of the top football coaches of all time, therefore his words carry more weight than a typical compliment. Sarkisian worked on Saban’s staff on two separate occasions in 2016 and 2019-20. The former Alabama offensive coordinator led the Crimson Tide to a national title before becoming the head coach of Texas.

Needless to say, Saban knows Sarkisian extremely well. The Alabama head coach went as far as saying Sarkisian is one of the best offensive coaches he’s ever been around. Here’s a glimpse of Saban discussing Sarkisian’s coaching style to the media on Wednesday.

“I think Sark is one of the best coaches we’ve ever been around when it comes to offense. He has great disposition with the players, he has great understanding of the game. He really understands defense and how to attack defenses, but he has some really good concepts on offense that are hard to defend. Understands how to present that in different ways so whatever you practiced, it doesn’t come up that way in the game, which makes it hard on our defensive players.”

On Saturday, Sarkisian will look to become just the third former assistant to defeat Nick Saban.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire