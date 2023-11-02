Nick Saban praises Harold Perkins

Harold Perkins burst onto the college football scene as a true freshman last year. He proved to be a menace when it came to rushing the quarterback on third downs.

Going into this season, Perkins was given a bigger role in the defense as he not only rushes the passer on third downs, he also drops back in coverage sometimes and that has allowed him to come up with a big interception against Missouri this year.

Perkins had one of his best games against Alabama last year as he finished with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. Nick Saban talked about Perkins as the Tide prepared for the game this week.

“I don’t think you can simulate (what Perkins does),” Saban said, per On3. “Players gotta watch the film. If we had somebody that could play like him, they’d be playing. They wouldn’t be on scout team. So we do the best we can and I think our guys do a really good side on both sides of the ball trying to give a good look to the defensive players. But it’s hard to simulate. It’s hard to be that deep on your team and be able to simulate.”

The Tigers will be depending on Perkins to have a great game in a hostile environment on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire