What Nick Saban, players said about facing Pete Golding, Ole Miss in his return

The matchup between Alabama football and Ole Miss has a new wrinkle this season.

Not only does a former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin, coach the team, but a former defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, also leads the defense.

Golding left Alabama this offseason to take the same position on Kiffin's staff. Golding spent five seasons on the coaching staff under Nick Saban. Now, Golding has a chance to return to Tuscaloosa to coach against his former boss and team as No. 12 Alabama (2-1) faces No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's what Saban and several players have said about Golding, his return and what to expect from his defense this week.

Nick Saban

"There's some few things that are a little different (with his defense at Ole Miss). Quite a bit of it is the same. I'm sure it has something to do with personnel. But I think they're playing better. And that makes them a better team."

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

"Pete is a great guy, great coach. But, I mean, I won't have to go against him because I'm on the defensive side of the ball so I'll be more worried about the offense than the defense."

JC Latham, offensive tackle

"He has an aggressive mindset. He sprinkles in some complexities so it’s not always the same look. Just understanding that when we see him, he’ll probably play us a little more squared-up, but occasionally, he’ll throw in something to try and throw us off."

Malachi Moore, defensive back

"When Pete was here, he was a great guy. I loved him. It's definitely going to be good seeing his face over there on the sideline. He wants his defense to have a nasty mentality, get the ball and play fast and aggressive. He did a good job when he was here."

Roydell Williams, running back

"I would say it's probably the same defense. Just being ready for anything. He was a great defensive coordinator. Whatever he throws at us, we'll be ready for."

