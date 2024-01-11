Advertisement

Nick Saban and Pete Carroll step away from coaching on the same day — and that’s only half the story

Matt Zemek
·3 min read

What a day this was. Wednesday, January 10, 2024. We are going to be talking about this day for quite some time. Two of the greatest football coaches of this or any other generation, Nick Saban and Pete Carroll, both stepped away from coaching within hours of each other. Carroll went first, moving into an advisory role with the Seattle Seahawks. Saban went second, dropping the bombshell announcement that he was retiring from coaching, his legacy secure as the greatest coach of the 21st century in major college football. His achievements belong in the same conversation as Alabama icon Paul “Bear” Bryant, and many would tell you they are even greater than what the Bear achieved.

We’ll give you the reactions to this remarkable day in football, but before we do that, we have to share you a fact which links Saban and Carroll in football history. You might already know this, but if you don’t, you’re going to be blown away by it.

Here we go:

THE SABAN-CARROLL CONNECTION

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Pete Carroll was the Ohio State defensive back coach for Earle Bruce in 1979. He coached against USC in the 1980 Rose Bowl between the Buckeyes and Trojans.

Carroll went to North Carolina State as defensive coordinator in 1980, an obvious step up from being a defensive back coach.

Someone had to replace him as defensive back coach at Ohio State.

Guess who? Yup. Nick Saban. He left West Virginia to take the Ohio State job. He stayed there for two years before taking the same job at Navy in 1982.

Sports are pretty incredible, aren’t they?

