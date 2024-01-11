Nick Saban and Pete Carroll step away from coaching on the same day — and that’s only half the story

What a day this was. Wednesday, January 10, 2024. We are going to be talking about this day for quite some time. Two of the greatest football coaches of this or any other generation, Nick Saban and Pete Carroll, both stepped away from coaching within hours of each other. Carroll went first, moving into an advisory role with the Seattle Seahawks. Saban went second, dropping the bombshell announcement that he was retiring from coaching, his legacy secure as the greatest coach of the 21st century in major college football. His achievements belong in the same conversation as Alabama icon Paul “Bear” Bryant, and many would tell you they are even greater than what the Bear achieved.

We’ll give you the reactions to this remarkable day in football, but before we do that, we have to share you a fact which links Saban and Carroll in football history. You might already know this, but if you don’t, you’re going to be blown away by it.

Here we go:

THE SABAN-CARROLL CONNECTION

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll was the Ohio State defensive back coach for Earle Bruce in 1979. He coached against USC in the 1980 Rose Bowl between the Buckeyes and Trojans.

Carroll went to North Carolina State as defensive coordinator in 1980, an obvious step up from being a defensive back coach.

Someone had to replace him as defensive back coach at Ohio State.

Guess who? Yup. Nick Saban. He left West Virginia to take the Ohio State job. He stayed there for two years before taking the same job at Navy in 1982.

Sports are pretty incredible, aren’t they?

PRESS CLIPPING

In 1980, Nick Saban replaced Pete Carroll as Ohio State’s secondary coach. pic.twitter.com/EKNJzAatNi — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) January 10, 2024

REACTIONS POUR IN

IMPACT

“A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime.” The impact you’ve had on my life without even knowing… I will be thankful for the rest of my life! Happy retirement coach! pic.twitter.com/43I7a2Y1Am — Michael Nysewander (@NYSEandeasy) January 10, 2024

HISTORIC

The only head coach to win a Super Bowl and a National Championship in the BCS/CFP era Pete Carroll pic.twitter.com/FVHlTcyUml — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2024

LANE KIFFIN

The two 🐐. So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both. Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing mentor’s to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know. 💙♥️. @AlabamaFTBL @Seahawks Greatness we may never see… https://t.co/wzbKVsq11o — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 11, 2024

STEVE SARKISIAN

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

AGING WELL

At age 72, Nick Saban is done at Alabama. At age 72, Pete Carroll is done in Seattle. Meanwhile everyone in congress when asked to retire at 80+ pic.twitter.com/tUHIZOubk2 — Drunk Guy Who Bets (@DrunkGuyWhoBets) January 10, 2024

