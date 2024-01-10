Nick Saban Owned Notre Dame: Numbers Behind The Dominance

The huge news out Wednesday is that legendary head football coach Nick Saban is retiring from Alabama. The 72-year old leaves behind a coaching legacy that includes seven national championships and the greatest modern coaching career the sport has seen.

Saban began his head coaching career spending one year at Toledo in 1990 before joining the staff with the Cleveland Browns. Before too long he was back in college as Michigan State‘s head coach he spent five seasons.

He left for LSU where he won the 2003 national championship, then to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before returning to the college ranks and developing Alabama back into a dynasty.

In all that time Nick Saban coached five games against Notre Dame as a head coach. Saban’s teams went 5-0 and only one game was even moderately close.

Here is a closer look at just how much Nick Saban owned Notre Dame during his illustrious head coaching career.

1997: Michigan State 23, Notre Dame 7

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Notre Dame fell to 1-2 to start the 1997 season as Marc Renaud (112) and Sedrick Irvin (115) combined for 227 rushing yards in a 23-7 Spartans win in South Bend. Michigan State would start Saban’s third season in East Lansing 4-0 before stumbling to a 7-5 finish after falling to Washington in the Aloha Bowl.

1998: Michigan State 45, Notre Dame 23

USA TODAY SPORTS

Saban and Michigan State absolutely destroyed Notre Dame and second-year head coach Bob Davie on a September Saturday night in East Lansing as the Spartans jumped out to a 42-3 halftime lead. Saban called the dogs off as Notre Dame was able to make the scoreboard look at least semi-respectable by night’s end. Sedrick Irivin (above) again went over 100-yards rushing while Plaxico Burress hauled in 103 receiving yards.

1999: Michigan State 23, Notre Dame 13

AP Images

Notre Dame and Michigan State sat tied at 13 with just over 5 minutes to play in 1999 but Bill Burke found Gari Scott for an 80-yard touchdown pass that gave the Spartans the lead. Michigan State would add a Paul Edinger field goal as insurance late and Saban would move to 3-0 all-time over Bob Davie and Notre Dame.

2013 BCS National Championship: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

Eileen Blass-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s 2012 season was one from a storybook as the Irish started the year unranked but found themselves in the BCS national championship game after zig-zagging their way to a 12-0 record. Waiting for them though was an Alabama team that had just won titles in both 2009 and 2011 and an epic beatdown was had on college football’s biggest stage.

2021 Rose Bowl (CFP): Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was all-world in the Rose Bowl/College Football Semifinal as he hauled in seven receptions for 130-yards and three touchdowns. The only redeeming thing for Notre Dame was that the Irish played the Crimson Tide closer than Ohio State did in the national championship game just over a week later.

Saban's Totals vs. Notre Dame: Win-Loss

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

At Michigan State: 3-0

At Alabama: 2-0

Saban's Totals vs. Notre Dame: Average Score

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Average Score: 33-14.3

Average Score at Michigan State: 30.3-14.3

Average Score at Alabama: 36.5-14

Saban's Totals vs. Notre Dame: First Half Scoring

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Total First Half Scoring: 115-24

First Half Scoring at Michigan State: 66-17

First Half Scoring at Alabama: 49-7

Average Halftime Score: 23-4.8

Average Halftime Score at Michigan State: 22-5.6

Average Halftime Score at Alabama: 24.5-3.5

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire