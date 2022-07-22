Nick Saban: ‘There’s only so much money to go around’

Nick Saban has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion, and typically for good reason. Nobody has been more successful at the collegiate level.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, Saban discussed his views on name, image, likeness (NIL), and the direction it might steer college athletics.

Saban discusses college sports are supposed to put athletes on the right path to develop to be the best person they can be, it’s not about the money.

In a passionate response, Saban said, “It’s going to be about who pays me the most money. When you use that in recruiting then it becomes I’m just gonna go where I can get the best deal rather than focus on where can I go to create the most value for my future.”

It will be interesting to see how Coach Saban continues to handle the growth of NIL into college athletics.

"There's only so much money to go around."@AlabamaFTBL Head Coach Nick Saban tells @LateKickJosh how NIL opportunities will effect other college sports 👀 pic.twitter.com/PTuyXEJ4B8 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 19, 2022

