Nick Saban once replaced Pete Carroll on Ohio State coaching staff

Barry Werner

Pete Carroll and Nick Saban left their respective coaching positions on Wednesday.

They are both 72 years old and legends.

And, in a quirk, Nick Saban once replaced Pete Carroll at a coaching job.

Carroll left Ohio State, where he was secondary coach, and Saban stepped into the gig.

Carroll moved on to become the defensive coordinator North Carolina State in 1980.

