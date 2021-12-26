Nick Saban offers a Crimson Tide COVID update ahead of CFP

Amid new COVID policies set by the College Football Playoff, two Alabama assistant coaches tested positive for the virus and have shown mild symptoms. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are not with the team, and are currently under isolation in quarantine.

With top-ranked Alabama’s CFP semifinal matchup in the Cotton Bowl against No. 4 Cincinnati, and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl just days away, health and safety protocols are key to ensure teams are able to play and not forfeit.

Today, the Crimson Tide arrived in Arlington, Texas to begin prepping for the game on-site.

Upon arrival, Saban spoke on the current state of his team with respect to COVID.

The Alabama head coach stated today that the team has not had a player test positive, and none of them are in protocols and unable to practice.

He also went on to explain that O’Brien and Marrone will still be coaching, but doing so remotely and virtually while they await to be released from protocols and can return to coach at the game.

