Nick Saban not paying attention to dynasty-dying conversation around Alabama football

Nick Saban isn't listening to what many are saying this week about Alabama football probably in part because he doesn't have the time but also, that external motivation isn't needed.

"My approach is, try to play to a standard, try to get our players to play to a standard," Saban said while speaking on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. "When we don't play to a standard, I don't need anybody else to criticize. I've got pride in performance, just like everybody else in this organization. We want to try to get it right. We want to try to do everything we can to try to get people to play to a standard. That's what we're focused on."

Just about any time there's a big loss, the "is the dynasty dead?" question pops up through discourse about the Crimson Tide. That's no different this past week after Alabama lost to Texas by double digits at home, a place at which the Crimson Tide seldom loses under Saban.

He was asked Wednesday if he feels challenges when he hears the program challenged or people declare the dynasty might be ended. The simple answer is no.

"My standard comes from within me, not from some external motivation that comes from someplace else," Saban said. "I haven't even heard or read any of those things because I don't really pay a lot of attention to it. I do pay a lot of attention to what we're doing here internally and how we can get it fixed so that our players have a better chance to be successful."

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will face South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

