Nick Saban names Jalen Milroe Alabama football's starting quarterback ahead of Ole Miss

On Monday before Ole Miss, Nick Saban said Jalen Milroe has earned the opportunity to be Alabama football's quarterback.

Milroe did not play against South Florida, but he started the first two games against Middle Tennessee and Texas.

"Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do," Saban said. "He's had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys."

Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson have been the other two quarterbacks in the mix, and both got time against South Florida. Buchner started but was benched before halftime. Then Simpson took over the rest of the game. The offense put up 17 points with the two leading the way. Simpson had the lone touchdown of the two quarterbacks when he ran for a quarterback sneak in the second half.

Buchner finished 5 of 14 (36%) for 34 yards and no interceptions. Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes (55.6%) for 73 yards and no interceptions. Simpson also had a 45-yard pass to tight end CJ Dippre.

Milroe contributed to seven touchdowns over his two starts, five through the air and two on the ground. He also had two interceptions against Texas. His overall stat-line: 27 of 45 (60%) for 449 yards.

Milroe is in his third season with the program. He filled in for a game and a half last season against Arkansas and Texas A&M when Bryce Young went down with an injury.

"I came in with Jalen, so I know what kind of player he is and what kind of person he is," linebacker Deontae Lawson said. "It definitely gives me a great spirit."

Simpson is in his second season with the program while Buchner transferred in from Notre Dame after the spring.

JALEN MILROE: Competition's not new for Jalen Milroe. Here's how he won a quarterback battle years ago

OFFENSIVE LINE: What changes, if any, need to be made on Alabama football's offensive line?

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban names Jalen Milroe Alabama football's starting quarterback