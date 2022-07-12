Nick Saban named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach
  • Luke Fickell
    American football player and coach

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist. He joins 19 other head coaches of programs from all across the nation on the list.

Saban won the award in 2014 and is one of two Crimson Tide coaches to win the award, joining the 1989 recipient Bill Curry.

Six of the coaches named to the watchlist sit at the helm of SEC programs. Saban was the last SEC coach to earn the award.

Last season, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was the recipient. He led the Bearcats to its first College Football Playoff appearance. A historical run that was cut short in the Cotton Bowl with a loss to the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Saban and the Dodd Trophy watchlist as the 2022 college football season approaches.

Recommended Stories