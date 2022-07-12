Nick Saban named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist. He joins 19 other head coaches of programs from all across the nation on the list.

Saban won the award in 2014 and is one of two Crimson Tide coaches to win the award, joining the 1989 recipient Bill Curry.

Six of the coaches named to the watchlist sit at the helm of SEC programs. Saban was the last SEC coach to earn the award.

Last season, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was the recipient. He led the Bearcats to its first College Football Playoff appearance. A historical run that was cut short in the Cotton Bowl with a loss to the Crimson Tide.

Introducing the 2022 Dodd Trophy Presented by @PNCBank Preseason Watch List 👀 Take a look at 2️⃣0️⃣ of the nation’s top coaches and Dodd Trophy hopefuls. (First-year coaches are ineligible.)

📰: https://t.co/MBtmLKzrNS pic.twitter.com/kZGmVzE2JU — The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) July 12, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Saban and the Dodd Trophy watchlist as the 2022 college football season approaches.