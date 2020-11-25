Nick Saban to miss Iron Bowl after positive COVID-19 test

Alabama football coach Nick Saban will not be on the sidelines for Saturday’s Iron Bowl with Auburn. The coach of the undefeated Crimson Tide, who are the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will miss the rivalry game because he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, it was announced Wednesday by the school.

Saban previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month but was able to coach the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia after three consecutive days of negative tests leading up to the game led to a determination that it was a false positive.

