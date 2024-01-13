Nick Saban and Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies: Why fans left treats at coach's statue

Following Nick Saban's retirement, Alabama football fans adorned his statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium with an unorthodox tribute: Little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pies.

The legendary Crimson Tide coach's love for the sweets has been well documented in the past, as Saban has explained that he always starts his day with two creme pies and a cup of coffee.

The Breakfast of Champions. Someone left a pack of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies at the Nick Saban statue already

After his retirement announcement, Little Debbie took to its various social media pages to announce something of a retirement gift for Saban and other staunch fans of the company's sweets. The bundle includes a box of the Oatmeal Creme Pies and some of the company's merchandise.

This playful connection between Saban and Little Debbie has added a touch of humor to the often intense world of college football. It shows even legendary coaches have their quirks and personal indulgences.

Here's what you need to know about Nick Saban's connection to Little Debbie.

Why did fans leave oatmeal creme pies at Saban's statue?

When news of Nick Saban's retirement broke, Alabama fans flocked to his statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, bearing boxes of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.

This quirky offering wasn't random; it tapped into a well-known secret about Saban. For years, he has openly declared his affection for these sweet treats, even claiming two creme pies start his day every morning. Leaving oatmeal creme pies was their way of saying "thank you" in a language Saban truly understood.

Nick Saban's history with Little Debbie

During a November 2023 appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban openly admitted to starting his day with two Oatmeal Creme Pies and a cup of coffee for over 16 years. This routine is central to his daily life and often discussed in interviews and media appearances.

His fondness for the snack gained widespread attention, prompting Little Debbie to capitalize on it. They've sent him care packages, tweeted supportive messages after losses, and even featured him in a "College GameDay" commercial. Little Debbie's retirement gift to Saban is just the latest such example.

“Part of my motivation for getting up in the morning is I love to have a cup of coffee and two Debbie cookies every day,” Saban told Eli Manning in a 2021 episode of "Eli's Places." “And when I don’t have them, I’m cranky.”

