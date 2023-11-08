Nick Saban likes 'the relief' of Kevin Steele, assistant coaches getting after players, too

Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold didn't reveal exactly what defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said at halftime of the LSU game, but it's clear his message had some impact.

"If I told you what Coach Steele said in there, they probably wouldn't want me doing media," Arnold said with a laugh postgame.

Fast forward to Wednesday ahead of the Kentucky game, and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was asked if he likes it when one of his assistants gets after players, too.

"My eye is all red," Saban said. "I went to the doctor. He asks if you're coughing, are you sick, and all that. He said it must be from yelling. I guess I do like the relief of other people getting on players when they need it. Not in a negative way, but in a way that is inspiring to them and gets them to play better."

Does Steele, a veteran defensive coordinator do that often?

"He's pretty soft-spoken most of the time," Saban said. "When he does get on or say something, everybody listens."

Steele rejoined the Alabama staff this season after previously having served on the staff under Saban from 2007-2008 and 2013-2014.

No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) faces Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

