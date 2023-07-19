Nick Saban likens the ongoing QB competition at Alabama to baking a cake

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is a man of many phrases, sayings and mantras. While addressing members of the media at the 2023 SEC media days, he compared the ongoing quarterback competition to baking a cake.

The three-man race for the starting quarterback job is still ongoing between Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Replacing former Heilman-winner Bryce Young will be no easy task, and fans are eager for an answer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saban, however, made it clear today that an answer won’t be coming soon. Patience is required and he compares it to the times when he was a child and would have to wait for the cake to bake.

“Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world,” Saban said at the podium. “I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say ‘When’s this cake going to be done? When’s this cake going to be done?’”

The competition will likely bleed into the regular season, which could hurt the Crimson Tide as the team will host the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.

There’s plenty of talent tin the quarterback room but there can only be one starter. It’s likely that the players involved are just as hungry for an answer, but Saban will let this cake bake for just a little bit longer before taking it out of the oven.

Advertisement

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season approaches.

More Football!

Kool-Aid McKinstry, JC Latham flash unique, eye-catching jewelry with meaning

More Football!

Key quotes from Alabama's Nick Saban at 2023 SEC media days

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire