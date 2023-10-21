Will Nick Saban light up a cigar to celebrate in over Tennessee? Here's what he said

After picking up a big win against Tennessee on Saturday, Alabama coach Nick Saban chewed a cigar to celebrate the victory.

It was all Tennessee to start the game, leading 20-7 at halftime. However, the Crimson Tide were able to shut Tennessee down offensively the whole second half, scoring 24 unanswered points to win 30-24.

The 60+ year old cigar tradition when Alabama beats Tennessee was done by Saban as he was running off the field after Saturday's game against Tennessee.

When asked if he will light up a cigar, Saban said:

"I'll chew on one for a while."

Saban accepted the cigar from sideline reporter Jenny Dell and put it in his mouth without lighting it as he was running to the locker room waving to the fans.

Alabama now improves to 7-1 on the season with a bye week next week and their next game being on Nov. 3 against LSU.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Saban celebrates win over Tennessee by chewing on a cigar.