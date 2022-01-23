Nick Saban is the latest coach to watch Arch Manning’s basketball game

The pursuit for a star quarterback prospect runs deep. When football coaches get the job, they know they’ll be traveling around the state, region and country to recruit on the gridiron.

But unique prospects call for innovative recruiting solutions, and attention to Isidore Newman (New Orleans) star quarterback Arch Manning is not going away despite his football season ending.

Alabama’s coaching staff was the latest to visit Manning on the basketball court. Head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding attended the Isidore Newman game against De La Salle (New Orleans) on Friday.

This is hardly the first group of football coaches to fly in to watch him play basketball. Georgia recently sent four coaches, including head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken; Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. made a visit; Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis has also stopped by to watch an Isidore Newman basketball game.

While the NCAA prohibits coaches from speaking to Manning during these visits, their presence can serve as a role in showing the five-star quarterback their dedication, commitment and desire for his services.

For Manning, the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, it’s more than worth it for a team to get his attention.

