Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer hiring: 'An outstanding choice' to coach Alabama football

The most pressing question on the minds of Alabama football fans following Nick Saban's retirement on Wednesday was who could possibly replace the 17-year leader of the Crimson Tide.

Now that athletic director Greg Byrne has hired Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, the next-most pressing question is how he could possibly follow behind, by many measures, the greatest coach in college football history. In that, the former Huskies coach has received at least one ringing endorsement — from Saban himself.

In the immediate hours following DeBoer's hiring at Alabama, the legendary Crimson Tide coach spoke glowingly of the three-time NAIA national champion head coach at Sioux Falls who later led Washington to a 14-1 record and College Football Playoff berth in 2023. DeBoer, whose succession at Alabama did not come cheap, led Washington to a 25-3 record in two seasons in Seattle. He is 104-12 in head coaching stops at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and, most recently, Washington.

Here's everything Saban, Byrne and DeBoer had to say of his hiring for Alabama football:

Nick Saban comments on Kalen DeBoer hiring

Saban commended DeBoer's history of consistent success wherever he has gone. Here's what Saban said of his hiring, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the official Alabama football account:

"I want nothing more than to see Alabama football continue to be successful, and Coach DeBoer is an outstanding choice to lead this program," Saban said. "He has a proven track record of success and is one of the brightest football minds. Coach DeBoer has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be a successful head coach, whether it's coaching, recruiting, developing players or building a culture.

"He has done a fantastic job at every stop of his coaching career, and I am exceited to see what he will be able to accomplish in Tuscaloosa. Terry and I will be here to support Coach DeBoer and his family with anything they need."

