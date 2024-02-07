Nick Saban to join ESPN’s College GameDay show

It didn’t take long for legendary head coach Nick Saban to return to football.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced the addition of Saban to their College GameDay show which is about as big of an addition as you’ll find. Love him or hate him, Saban knows football and could be an excellent addition to the show.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

In his impressive 28-year tenure as a college coach, Saban has carved out a historic legacy of success. With a remarkable seven national championships under his belt, including six with Alabama and one at LSU, Saban stands as a giant in the world of college football. His coaching record boasts an impressive 292 wins, 71 losses, and 1 draw, along with an impressive haul of 12 conference championships and 19 bowl game victories. Perhaps most notably, Saban’s teams have never suffered a losing season, a testament to his unparalleled leadership and ability to consistently produce winning results on the gridiron.

