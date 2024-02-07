Nick Saban to join ESPN College GameDay as analyst

Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has dabbled in the broadcasting field but never had much time to devote to it. The newly retired coach will now be a regular on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Saban would be joining the long-running college football program as an analyst, which is where he will do most of his work. However, Saban will also make appearances on the network during the annual NFL draft and SEC Media Days.

Saban has appeared on College GameDay in the past as a guest and most recently was a regular on the Pat McAfee show on the network every Thursday. His knowledge, ability to speak to a large audience and comfortableness in front of the camera will likely lead to Saban being a fan favorite (except for fans who regularly lost to him… which are a lot)

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban, one of the most accomplished and decorated coaches in college football history, is joining ESPN. Saban will work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay, but also will appear on the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. pic.twitter.com/DCqSCiZ7ti — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2024

