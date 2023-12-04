What Nick Saban, Jim Harbaugh said about facing each other in Rose Bowl

The College Football Playoff matchups are set and Nick Saban and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing Jim Harbough and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the semi-finals in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Alabama’s birth in the CFP created a ton of controversy on Sunday, but considering the Crimson Tide’s complete body of work, it is more than clear that Saban and Alabama are among the four best teams in the country.

On Sunday following the selection announcement, both Saban and Harbough would give their early thoughts on facing one another in the national semifinals.

Below is what each head coach had to say:

Jim Harbaugh's opening statement

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“We are also thrilled to be playing in the CFP (semifinal) at the Rose Bowl game. Thank you.”

Harbaugh on Jalen Milroe overcoming adversity this season

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“He’s playing at an elite level. You can see the improvement throughout the season. Just really seems like he hit an inflection point there right before the halfway mark and also has a special set of athletic skills. But as far as timing, decision-making, accuracy, he’s playing really well within the system. They’ve designed some great stuff for him. We have a similar quarterback, so yeah, we just have noticed the level he’s playing at is elite.”

Harbaugh on Milroe's connection with Isaiah Bond

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

“You’re right, I can’t talk too much to that connection with just really what I’ve seen and some of the games I’ve watched. Yeah, I’d hate to talk too much into it and pretend like I know something I really don’t. Just really been able to look through the keyhole, but it really look good. As I said, the precision in the passing game has been noticeable. The improvement to where it’s at now is at an elite level.”

On Michigan's reaction to playing Alabama

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“No, we’re excited to face them. It’s iconic. It’s Alabama. It’s Roll Tide. Man, it doesn’t get any better to be playing in the Rose Bowl. Just going to appreciate the tradition of the Rose Bowl, playing a great team like Alabama. I mean, it always has meaning, and what we did was special, not only yesterday but the entire season, the whole group that we have, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled to be where we’re at. We’re thrilled to be playing Alabama. We’re thrilled to be playing in the Rose Bowl because it’s going to be competition. That’s what this team lives for.”

Harbaugh on facing Alabama's defensive front seven

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“The last four weeks, I think we played some of the top defenses in the country in Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, all top-five defenses, and Alabama is as good as all of them or better. So yeah, it’ll be a big challenge, a big test.”

Harbaugh on having extra time to prepare

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“I think the most beneficial part is getting healthy and getting the team back fresh and healthy and ready to roll.”

Harbaugh on his relationship with Nick Saban

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s the kind of stuff you hope for, you plan for, you work for, and to be in that position, nothing but the highest respect for Coach Saban. He’s always treated us with respect, going back to when I first met him. The first time I met him was when Michigan State or Marquette was at a Final Four in New Orleans. I think it was Marquette when Tom Crean was coaching there, and he was at the game. We had a chance to have a conversation. Also, a couple of the Heisman Trophy award ceremonies when our players have been invited, whether it was at Stanford or Michigan. Super interesting to talk to, and we’re going against the best. Tradition is, wow, true bluebloods of football facing Alabama.”

Harbaugh on representing the Big 10 in the CFP

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

“Just as you’d expect, just a great thrill of victory. Wonderful, wonderful feeling of winning. It’s what dreamed about, what we hoped for, what we’ve worked for, what our guys prepared for and in position. Get in position, put yourself in position to be in position to win it all. So we’ve accomplished many of our goals, and now, winning it all is what we’d also put on the goal sheet, so that’s what we’re our turn our one-track mind to this next opponent and playing Alabama in the final four and we’ll do what we always do. We’ll plan, we’ll prepare, we’ll practice and get ready to give it our very best.”

Nick Saban's opening statement

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re very excited about being able to play in the College Football Playoff, very excited about playing in the Rose Bowl. My experience in the Big Ten is we always referred to it as the ‘Granddaddy of Them All.’ We played there in 2009, and it was a wonderful experience, a lot of great people and first-class organization in every way. So our team is very excited about having the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country in the University of Michigan. They’ve had a very, very successful season, Big Ten champs. I’d like to congratulate them on that. And we’re going to look forward to the challenge that we have ahead in terms of what we have to do to prepare and be the best that we can be to play against the No. 1 team in the country.”

Saban on Jalen Milroe's Heisman candidacy

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“Jalen’s done a fantastic job for us. His transition and improvement as a player is certainly been a huge factor in the success of our team. I don’t get the opportunity to watch all these other guys on a consistent basis, so it’s not fair for me to make a comparison, but from our team’s standpoint, he’s certainly a Heisman candidate in terms of what he’s done to help our team be successful.”

Saban on what the last 24 hours were like

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a lot of concern about what – I felt like our team deserved to be in the playoffs. They earned the right to be there. I was just very anxious and hopeful that they would get the opportunity to do that, so it made a bit of a sleepless night in a lot of ways. So we were trying to prepare for the opportunity if we got it but also concerned about what opportunities we’d have if it didn’t work out. But we’re excited about the fact it did, and I know our players are excited about it. And we’re going into finals week here in the next couple weeks, so they’ve got to focus on academics and get ready to play in this game.”

Saban on Michigan's similarities/differences from other Alabama opponents this season

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

“I haven’t had the opportunity to watch them yet, and I don’t get to see very many college football games through the course of the season. But the little that I have seen is they’ve got a great defensive team. I know they’re one of the best defensive teams in the country. They do a great job of attacking the ball and getting turnovers. They’re very productive on offense. The quarterback is a good player, good runner, great balance. I haven’t been able to see them and it wouldn’t be fair enough to compare them to someone else that we’ve played, but I certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for what they’ve been able to accomplish all year long.”

Saban on the importance of Alabama, Texas getting in with matchups being valued

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“We won 10 or 11 games in a row and beat the No. 1 team in the country, so we’re not the same team that we were when we played Texas earlier in the season. We were kind of in transition at the quarterback position. It was unsettled. I think it affected our team, although Texas had a great team and I think deserves every opportunity in terms of their resume and getting in the game. So this is just one of those years where – and there’s been other years like this – where somebody that may have been deserving got left out. And Florida State certainly, going undefeated, did everything they could to get in the playoffs, and unfortunately, probably because of the injury to their quarterback, are not going to have that opportunity.”

Saban on finding a rhythm in preparation for semifinals

Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

“I think early on in preparation for these games when you have this long span of time, we probably practiced too much, and by the time we got to the game, our players were probably mentally and physically maybe not in peak performance. So as we’ve transitioned through the years, we’ve kind of learned how much you need to practice and how you can psychologically get them in the right place at the right time. But some of the teams that you play in the playoffs, none of them are not going to be really, really good teams, and I think the way you prepare and compete for games like this and the psychological disposition you have about how difficult it’s going to be is very important to every team. So hopefully, our team has the right disposition because they’re going to play a great Michigan team.”

Saban on Terrion Arnold

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Terrion is a very vocal guy. He’s got a great personality. He’s very well-liked by his teammates. He’s a hard worker. And he’s made a significant amount of improvement, and I think it’s showing up in terms of the way he played this season. He’s made a lot of big plays for us, and hopefully, he’ll continue to have that right mindset to… And he’s done multiple things for us – played corner, played Star. So we’ve had to move him around some because of injury, and he’s responded well to every challenge that we’ve given him and no reason to think he won’t continue to do so.”

Saban on his expectations for the transfer portal window

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“There’s probably a lot of differences. I don’t think players look at playing in a bowl with the same significance they look at playing in the playoffs, so that in and of itself makes it a little bit different. But I told players today in the meeting that, ‘Some of you have issues about transition in terms of your future. You don’t have to do it in a vacuum. We’re here to help you. Come talk to us about it.’ I’m going to stay in the office tomorrow so that – whether it’s guys going out early for the draft, our seniors, leadership group on the team – guys in transition have the opportunity to visit about what they want to do in the future. We’re hopeful that all of our players will want to stay on our team and contribute to the preparation and success that we have in the opportunity to have playing the best team in the country.”

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire