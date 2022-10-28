Nick Saban honors late Vince Dooley: 'One of my favorite people in the world'

Nick Saban is among the many who are mourning the loss of legendary former Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who died Friday at 90.

The Alabama football coach released a statement Friday evening about his friend.

“Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family," Saban said in the statement. "Vince represented the University of Georgia and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director. No place was that more evident than his impact on the young men he led over a lifetime as a coach. Terry and I are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Barbara and their entire family. He will be missed by many.”

It is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia. He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/0MGmFxo3dh — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2022

Dooley died peacefully in his home in the presence of his wife and four children, UGA announced. Dooley is Georgia's all-time winningest coach with a 201-77-10 record. His shining accomplishment was leading the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980. He also was a longtime athletics director at Georgia.

Remembering Vince Dooley: Vince Dooley, winningest football coach at Georgia, dies at 90

The Sabans and Dooleys have gotten to know each other during summers at Lake Burton in Georgia. They are neighbors who would see each other every summer and have dinner together.

"We have enjoyed having a chance to spend a little time with them," Dooley said in 2021.

Derek Dooley, Vince's son, is an analyst on the Crimson Tide staff.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban remembers Vince Dooley: 'One of my favorite people'