Nick Saban the highest-paid coach in 2023. See where rest of college football coaches rank

Once again, Alabama football coach Nick Saban leads the pack among public-school college football coaches in annual compensation.

Even as other coaches increase their earnings, Saban remains at the top, according to the USA TODAY Sports college football head coach salaries database.

Alabama will pay Saban $11.41 million. Behind him are Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.88 million), Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.71 million), Ohio State's Ryan Day ($10.27 million) and LSU's Brian Kelly ($9.98 million). Mel Tucker would have been No. 5 on this list, but Michigan State just fired him for cause.

As for buyouts, Smart has the biggest as of Dec. 1, 2023 of $92.63 million. Jimbo Fisher is next at $77.56 million followed by Kelly ($70.02 million), Penn State's James Franklin ($64.67 million) and Swinney ($64 million). Saban has the tenth-largest remaining buyout of public-school coaches at $44.8 million.

The database includes some but not all private school coaches. The information that is included for some private schools, such as Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, is known through recently available federal tax records. Coaches such as USC's Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman are not included in the database.

SEC football coaches salaries for 2023

Nick Saban (Alabama): $11.41 million

Kirby Smart (Georgia): $10.71 million

Brian Kelly (LSU): $9.98 million

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M): $9.15 million

Mark Stoops (Kentucky): $9.01 million

Josh Heupel (Tennessee): $9 million

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): $9 million

Billy Napier (Florida): $7.27 million

Hugh Freeze (Auburn): $6.5 million

Sam Pittman (Arkansas): $6.36 million

Shane Beamer (South Carolina): $6.13 million

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri): $6 million

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt): $3.05 million

Zach Arnett (Mississippi State): $3 million

