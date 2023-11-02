How Nick Saban got his Alabama football team's attention entering LSU game

Nick Saban has been coaching college football for decades, but he keeps finding new ways to get through to his players.

With a tough game set for Saturday against LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC), Saban knew he needed to make sure his Crimson Tide roster was paying attention to what he had to say.

This week, on his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban revealed the strategy he used this week to get his players to listen to him.

"I try to do different things to get the players to pay attention," Saban said. "Yesterday at practice I said, 'I want everybody to put their hand over their ear, because I don't want what I'm going to say to go in one ear and out the other.' It was the ultimate attention-getter, like 'What is he going to say now?' I said the same thing I've been saying all week! But they listened. I hope they listened before, but I think they listened yesterday.

"You're always trying to come up with a new way to get them to pay attention and not focus on the wrong things. We're in a very outcome-oriented world right now, and to get people to stay focused on what you need to do to get the outcome is always challenging."

With the nation's best offense coming to Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide needs to be locked in to retain its spot atop the SEC West standings. LSU beat Alabama in Baton Rouge a year ago.

More: Alabama-LSU predictions: Betting odds favor Crimson Tide in college football Week 10

"I try & do different things to get the players to pay attention..



Yesterday after practice I said I want everybody to cover up one ear..



I don't want what I'm saying to go in one ear & out the other" 😂😂 ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YFafe564fC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Nick Saban got Alabama's attention entering LSU game