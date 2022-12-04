Nick Saban gives his reasons why Alabama deserves to be in College Football Playoff

Alabama football currently sits at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, two spots outside of the top four. While it’s still an impressive feat to be inside the top 10, only four can make the playoff and compete for a national championship.

No two-loss team has ever made the playoff, so the Crimson Tide would make history. Finishing the regular season at 10-2 without an opportunity to play in the SEC championship, Alabama needed some chaos during conference championship weekend.

Well, there was chaos.

A few weeks ago fans debated whether or not Alabama would make a New Year’s Six bowl game. Then it came down to the long list of things that needed to happen in order for a path to be cleared for the Crimson Tide to even think about the playoffs.

Now, Nick Saban and his team are in contention.

In the Pac-12 championship, No. 4 USC lost to Utah and in the Big 12 championship, No. 3 TCU lost to Kansas State.

There are many questions that require answers from the College Football Playoff committee. Does TCU fall at all after the loss? Could Alabama jump Ohio State? Will the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide both find their way into the top four?

Saban joined Fox’s football crew to discuss the playoff and he offered a few reasons as to why he believes Alabama deserves to be in it.

He argues that Alabama would likely be the favorite to win against most of the teams that are on the fence. He reminds everyone that the two losses suffered by Alabama were on the road in daunting environments with a team that wasn’t fully healthy.

He also raises an interesting point: both losses were earlier in the season. Saban argues that Alabama finished 2022 in a strong fashion, and that losing late in the season shows vulnerability. TCU and Ohio State both lost their most latest contests.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the College Football Playoff as the rankings are released tomorrow.

