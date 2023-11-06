Nick Saban gives his take on Dallas Turner's hit on Jayden Daniels

In the fourth quarter of the LSU game this past Saturday, Alabama football edge rusher Dallas Turner hit LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels after he got rid of the football.

Turner brought Daniels to the ground, and the officials threw a flag. Roughing, but not targeting.

Daniels soon exited the game and went into concussion protocol. He did not return, and Alabama went on to win the game 42-28.

Jayden Daniels was shaken up after taking this hit that was ruled roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/4JKCTNnaPr — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked Monday for his perspective on the hit and what the technical coaching point would be there.

"I don't know if there is a technical coaching point," Saban said. "You always tell players you want them to see what they hit. He hit the guy here (referencing his chest) and then hit him sort of in the chin. It wasn't like a direct hit or an intentional hit to the head. It was a really good hit, but unfortunately his helmet did slide up and hit the guy. So it's a foul. If you hit the quarterback in the head, it's going to get called all the time. We just want to have him keep his eyes up and see what he hits and hopefully target down a little bit so it doesn't happen again."

WILL REICHARD: 15 untold Will Reichard stories: Duck disputes, dog negotiations and his flu prom

KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

LSU coach Brian Kelly also discussed the play in the aftermath. Kelly said LSU sent the play into the league office.

"Yeah, look, we want to protect the quarterback," Kelly said. "And certainly there was a penalty on the play. You know, targeting is looked at by the replay officials, they had plenty of time I think we even went to, there was a time out there as well. So there was plenty of time to look at it. They must have felt that there wasn't targeting. We sent it into the league office, because we felt like it checked all the boxes. But again, you know, we want to protect the quarterback here, obviously."

Koki Riley contributed to this report.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban discusses Dallas Turner hit on Jayden Daniels