Nick Saban gives Alabama football injury update to begin preseason practices

Alabama football enters preseason practices fairly healthy, per coach Nick Saban.

He only listed two players with injuries: Thaiu Jones-Bell and Jam Miller. Jones-Bell, a reserve receiver who is no longer listed on the active roster online, has a medical issue and is "going to medical this year."

"I think everybody worked today, except Jamarion Miller will be out for a couple days with a strained quad," Saban said.

Saban was speaking with reporters after the first preseason practice of August. The practice was held Thursday afternoon.

Miller, a sophomore from Tyler, Texas, is part of a crowded running back room that includes Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and freshman Justice Haynes. Freshman Richard Young joined after the spring. Miller played in all 13 games during his freshman year as a reserve running back and special teams player, finishing with 223 yards and two touchdowns. Depending on how long Miller must miss, there's plenty of options there, even with the departure of Jahmyr Gibbs to the NFL.

"I like all those guys," Saban said. "I think they all have great attitude, and I think that’s one of the strongest positions from a depth standpoint on our team.”

Jones-Bell, meanwhile, has spent the past three seasons with Alabama and played in 12 games with no starts. Over that span, he has caught four passes for 19 yards.

