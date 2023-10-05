Nick Saban gifts Pat McAfee custom Alabama jersey: 'This show's been great for us'

Pat McAfee played his college football days at West Virginia. But even though he's many years past his playing days in college (2005-08) and NFL stint (2009-16), he's still getting scholarship offers. Sort of.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, a weekly guest on the "The Pat McAfee Show," presented the outspoken punter and punting enthusiast with a custom Crimson Tide jersey with his name and the No. 1 on the back.

"I got a little present for you," Saban told McAfee during his appearance on Thursday. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for you, this show's been great for us, so we're going to send you this Alabama shirt with your number on it."

I appreciate that Coach Saban..



"I enjoy this because you guys are all football people and this is fun for me" ~ Nick Saban



🗣🗣I'M ON ALABAMA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xLGl2AxlGD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2023

"I'm on Bama!" McAfee responded. "I'm on Bama? I got recruited, is that a scholarship? I got a scholarship to Bama!"

"Is that all you want, a scholarship?" Saban responded with a laugh. "You don't want any Name, Image and Likeness deals?"

Saban announced at the beginning of the season that, in addition to his weekly media conference and radio show, he'd appear on McAfee's show every Thursday of the season. Saban even appeared for their live taping in Tuscaloosa before their matchup with Texas in Week 2.

"I enjoy this because you guys are all football people," Saban said. "You ask football-related questions because you've all played, you've all been there, you've all done that, so I appreciate that. It's fun for me, I appreciate it, thank you."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Nick Saban gifts Pat McAfee custom Alabama jersey