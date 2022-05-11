Nick Saban fires back at transfer portal tampering allegations

Last week, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield made claims that Nick Saban and Alabama tampered to land former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

Satterfield felt that despite Harrell being in the portal ten days before the Tide landed his commitment, they must have done something to urge him in the direction of Tuscaloosa. Regardless, there is essentially no way to prove it even if it had occurred.

Coach Saban didn’t like that comment and fired back today by saying, “We don’t tamper with anybody.” Saban is likely telling the truth as Alabama doesn’t have to meddle in other teams affairs to garnish interest. The Crimson Tide speaks for itself.

Despite all of the comments, Harrell is Alabama bound and looks to make an immediate impact.

Nick Saban was asked today about Scott Satterfield implying Alabama tampered with former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell. Saban said, “We don’t tamper with anybody.” — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) May 11, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 offseason continues.

