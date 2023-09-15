Nick Saban fires back at Alabama radio show caller in epic rant: 'What the hell is going on?'

Answering questions after a loss never seems like a pleasant experience, especially if Nick Saban is the person asking the questions.

On his weekly radio show, "Hey Coach" on Thursday, Saban turned the conversation on one of his well-known callers — Pee Wee from Grand Bay — just days after No. 10 Alabama's 34-24 loss to No. 6 Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

PeeWee calls in frequently to talk about the Alabama offensive line, so Saban knew what he was going to hear. This week, though, Saban turned the tables on PeeWee, jumping in as soon as he got on the line to ask him what he thought had gone wrong in Alabama's loss to Texas.

“Well PeeWee, I’ve been wanting to talk to you all week, man," Saban said. "We’ve gotta firm up the pocket, we’re setting too soft, we’re getting pushed back in the middle. Everybody thinks we can’t hold up against the blitz but they’re sacking us with four man rush, one three man rush. Only one sack came off of a pressure, so, I wanted to ask, what the hell is going on?”

"I believe you covered it all right there, coach," PeeWee responded while the live audience laughed.

The Crimson Tide allowed five sacks against Texas and rushed for just 3.1 yards per carry.

“I think we gave up one sack on a pressure. Most of it was we gave up sacks on a three-man rush. We gave up several sacks on four-man rushes,” Saban said on Monday. “I think we’re too soft-setting in the line. We’ve got to be firmer in protection. The pocket can’t collapse. But people have to get open."

Saban said a lot of those same things to PeeWee, but he certainly seemed to be in a much better mood Thursday during the radio show.

Alabama hits the road Saturday to face South Florida at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa. Time will tell if Saban (with help from PeeWee) can fix what ailed the Alabama offensive line.

