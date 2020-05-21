Coronavirus: Nick Saban films video encouraging mask use to help the 2020 football season happen

Wear a mask if you want football to be played in 2020.

That’s the message Alabama and coach Nick Saban want to send you with a video they released on Thursday featuring Big Al the mascot.

A special message from Coach Saban, Big AL and Jeff Allen!#InThisTogether #RollTide pic.twitter.com/wLk8Du9R0V — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 21, 2020

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” Saban said. “And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow all social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”

It’s the second pandemic-related video Saban has been involved in. The first was released in March, not long after the pandemic had caused major disruption to our daily lives.

While masks have unfortunately become a political issue in our divided times, the prospect of a football season shouldn’t be too divisive, right? The 2020 college football season seems like it’ll happen in some form or fashion this fall, but how “normal” it ends up being will depend on how we act over the next few months and how the virus trends continue to perform across the country.

