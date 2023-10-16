Nick Saban explains why Alabama football didn't move JC Latham to left tackle

As well as JC Latham played during his sophomore season at right tackle, a move to left tackle could have made sense for the 2023 season.

There's precedent. Look no further than Evan Neal: After starting at right tackle as a sophomore, he moved to left tackle in 2021 and became a first-round pick.

Latham could have followed a similar path. After 2022, Tyler Steen was moving on to the NFL, and it's often been common practice for many teams in college and the pros to put the best pass-blocking tackle on the left side to protect the blindside.

Alabama football instead decided to keep Latham at right tackle this season despite no clear answer at left tackle.

The two freshmen who've played there have had some ups and downs. Just this past game vs. Arkansas, Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett combined to give up five sacks and six total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Nick Saban was asked Monday ahead of the game between No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) and No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) what went into the decision to keep Latham at right tackle this season.

"I guess you always hope that if you move the right tackle to left tackle, that would make everything better," Saban said. "The question you have to also ask yourself is, would that make us any better at right tackle? Or do you just try to attack the solution of trying to get the left tackle to play to the standard you need him to play without making multiple changes on the offense line? We could have a debate about that. Nobody really knows the answer to that. We have made a commitment to try to keep some stability with the guys where they're playing and get the guys to play left tackle better."

Protecting the quarterback has been a struggle at times for the offensive line this season, and left tackle has been one of the main issues. Alabama is fifth-worst in the SEC in pressures allowed with 71, per PFF. Proctor, a true freshman who's been the primary starter, has given up 18 of those to go with seven sacks.

By comparison, Latham has allowed only five pressures and one sack. He's also a road-grader in the run game. His efforts against Arkansas earned him SEC offensive lineman of the week.

"He's a really good right tackle," Saban said. "He's played really well. Obviously being SEC offensive lineman of the week, he had a really good game in the last game. He's big, strong, physical. He's the prototype right tackle that everybody would look for in terms of having a power guy who is effective in being able to pass block well enough."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban explains why JC Latham didn't move to left tackle