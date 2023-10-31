Nick Saban explains the importance of limiting explosive plays against LSU

LSU has arguably the best offense in the country in 2023, and it hopes it can keep things rolling as it runs up against a stout Alabama defense in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

No one knows how dangerous this unit can be more than the coach on the opposing sidelines, and Nick Saban said limiting explosive plays from the Tigers both on the ground and through the air will be key for his defense.

“They’ve probably made more explosive plays running and passing than any team we’ve played in recent times,” he said. “So you’ve got to guard them, you’ve got to keep them cut off and you’ve got to be disciplined in your eye control so you have the best opportunity to do that. Play zone, play man, play pattern match sometimes, try to mix it up.

“That’s the key to the drill. If you let guys get behind you, you don’t get people cut off, you’re probably going to give up big plays because they’ve got a good thrower and guys that can go up and get the ball.”

LSU has an electric deep passing game thanks to Jayden Daniels and talented receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., and with the addition of Logan Diggs, the ground game is a lot more consistent than it was in 2022.

LSU’s offense can score a lot of points in a short period of time, but if Alabama can limit how many explosive plays it allows, it will certainly turn up the pressure on the Tigers.

