Nick Saban explains 'good, bad and ugly' meetings: How they help Alabama football

LOS ANGELES — After every game, Nick Saban makes sure his players and staff know what went well, what didn't go well and what was flat out ugly.

The Alabama football coach ensures that happens by bringing up plays in each category every Monday. He calls the session "good, bad and ugly."

Saban gathers the team in a room then walks them through the good, the bad and the ugly from the previous game. Saban explained this process while at Disneyland on Wednesday during a pre-Rose Bowl event.

"What is good bad and ugly?" Saban asked rhetorically. "There’s some good plays, there’s some bad plays and there’s some ugly plays. Aight? And everybody needs to see them."

In these meetings, Saban runs the projector.

"And I'm doing all the talking," Saban said.

Let's start on a positive note, because Saban likes to make sure positive is covered in those Monday meetings. It's not just for giving players a pat on the back. Saban wants the rest of the team to see those plays, too.

"The good ones they need to see," Saban said. "When they do it right, this is what happens."

Then there are the bad plays. The ones where something can be tweaked to fix it.

"If we would have done this one thing or used the proper footwork or blocked this one guy, we would have had another one of those good plays," Saban said.

And then the coach will walk the team through the ugly plays. The ones that will flat out get Alabama beat.

"Whether it was fumbling the ball or whatever," Saban said.

This Monday, Alabama won't have a chance to evaluate how it played in the previous game because it will be playing in a game: The Rose Bowl vs. No. 1 Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff (4 p.m. CT, ESPN).

So, the day will be different, but it's safe to assume there will be a good, bad and ugly session sometime in the aftermath.

The Crimson Tide hopes that session will be held in preparation for the College Football Playoff championship.

"We’re always analyzing," Saban said. "We’re always self-assessing as to what we have to do to try to improve."

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: 'Good, bad and ugly' meetings explained