Nick Saban explains Alabama’s mindset against LSU, plan for stopping Jayden Daniels

It’s finally game week for Alabama vs. LSU. Everything is on the line for the Tigers and the Tide. The winner of this game will likely win the SEC West and face the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

Last season, Brian Kelly made a bold move in Overtime as he decided to go for two and the win instead of kicking the PAT to tie and go to the second overtime. It paid off as the Tigers won and almost found their way into the college football playoffs. Nick Saban was asked what his team’s mindset was coming into the game this year.

“I think we want our guys to play aggressive. I don’t think you want guys to get pushed by the pocket. I don’t think you want guys to lose contain on the guy. So, you know, there’s a fine line between that,” Saban said, per On3.

“I mean, if you get pushed by the pocket, we’re playing with 10 guys now. If you lose contain and he gets outside, you’ve put everybody in harm’s way that’s trying to plaster their coverage and stay with the guys they’ve gotta guard. Plus he can take off running. So I guess there’s a fine line between that. We’ve never, ever told guys to rush in their pass lanes but be cautious. Never ever even thought of that. We’re not coaching that.”

The Tigers and Tide kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire