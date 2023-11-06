Nick Saban explains Alabama football WR Ja'Corey Brooks' lack of playing time

After leading the Alabama football team in touchdown catches with eight in 2022, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks has been largely absent from the Crimson Tide offense this season.

The reason?

He's not been healthy, per coach Nick Saban, due to an ongoing shoulder problem. And the injury was aggravated in Alabama's 42-28 win over LSU.

"He's been hurt, which has contributed to his (smaller) role to some degree. But he's been great. He's done a great job on special teams. He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's going into the game and doing a really good job of doing what he needs to do," Saban said. "He got his shoulder banged up, which has been a little bit of an issue for him all year, in the game. We'll see how that goes this week, as well."

Brooks caught 39 passes last season for 674 yards, three yards shy of team leader Jermaine Burton, with eight receiving scores. This season, however, he's contributed more on special teams and has seen a limited number of snaps offensively, resulting in a precipitous drop in production (three catches, 30 yards).

The highlight of Brooks' season to date has been a blocked punt against Ole Miss.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban explains Alabama WR Ja'Corey Brooks' lack of playing time