Nick Saban doesn't want much for his birthday, but the Alabama football coach does want this

Saturday isn't the only day of note this week for Alabama football. Tuesday is also a noteworthy day because it's Nick Saban's birthday.

He seems far from fixated on it, though. He's turning 72 on Oct. 31, but Saban won't be giving it much thought or time. He's busy preparing for the matchup between No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) and No. 13 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The game is the most important thing," Saban said Monday. "That would be an outstanding birthday present if we can play well in this game. That's what I'm focused on, and that's what we're really trying to do. When your birthday, holidays come up during football season, they're really not holidays and they're really not birthdays. You get older but you don't really celebrate much."

Quarterback Jalen Milroe also echoed Saban's sentiment. Milroe said he knows the gift Saban wants is a win this week.

It would not only make Saban happy but also put the Crimson Tide in a great spot to win the SEC West.

A win would all but secure the division for Alabama with three games to go and only one more game against a division opponent (Auburn). A win would also keep the Crimson Tide alive for the College Football Playoff; no two-loss team has ever reached the four-team playoff field.

A win vs. LSU, likely securing the division, would put Alabama in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Reaching that game and winning would make Alabama a one-loss SEC champion and would make it hard for the CFP committee to leave the Crimson Tide out.

Winning the SEC West remains Saban's focus for now, and his players plan to do their best to try to make that happen. But they do also play to wish Saban happy birthday along the way, per Milroe.

"He's getting old," Milroe said with a grin. "He still acts young. That's the funny part."

