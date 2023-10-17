Nick Saban discusses defending Vols’ wide splits

No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) will host No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with media on Monday and discussed Tennessee’s offensive wide-split approach.

“They certainly make you defend 53 yards wide of the field,” Saban said. “There’s two challenges. It affects run support in the box because the guys that are covering the receivers are so far away from the box, and they run a lot of vertical routes from out there, so the people covering them get pretty isolated because they’re far away from, whether it’s split safety or middle of the field safety. It is very challenging. The thing that I think is going to be really important is not to give up big, explosive plays, which was a real issue for us a year ago.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Tennessee football releases depth chart ahead of Alabama game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire